Ambode, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, attend GAC meeting

By Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and 2019 the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday, attended the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, meeting.

The meeting came barely 24 hours after Ambode and Sanwo-Olu collapsed their campaign structures to the float Independent Campaign Group, ICG, a campaign group that harmonized their groups including President Muhammadu Buhari’s group in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting was held at the State House Marina, Lagos Island and was also attended by former Commissioner for Works, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Hamzat’s presence, Vanguard learned was because he had been tipped as the deputy Governorship candidate of the party.

Sources said that the meeting was held at about 2pm, few minutes after the Governor left Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, where he had gone to attend final of the Ready.Set.Work , RSW event, and employability and entrepreneurial programme initiated by his administration.

It was gathered that Ambode, dressed in blue suite met with Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, who were both in native attire, and the meeting lasted for over one hour before they departed the premises.

After the meeting, it was gathered that Ambode left for Abuja to attend the Governors meeting on minimum wage and other matters affecting the party across the country.

Sanwo-Olu continued with his stakeholders meetings within the state.

Sources present at the meeting before its commencement hinted that though they weren’t briefed on what transpired but could bordered on the ICG and other issues in the state.