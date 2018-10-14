Allied Thrust unveils resort

RELAXATION and resort outfit, Funplex Resort, has unveiled a state of the art resort in Lagos.

Located at Magodo, the outfit boasts of an amusement park, hotel, and an event centre with over 1000 seats capacity for banquets.

Speaking recently during the launch of the resort, the Operations Manager, Allied Thrust and Systems limited, managers of the resort, Mr. Korede Oladimeji, said the edifice also handles both indoor and outdoor catering.

He also said the resort serves as a place for training for some corporate entities, adding that they have branches both in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

According to him, “unlike what people used to believe that amusement parks only have facilities for children, the resort has provision for both adults and children.

“Allied Thrust is virtually a catering company. We do outdoor catering for companies and we are also professional hoteliers. We have hotels here in Lagos and Port-Harcourt.

At this resort, we have a hotel, an eatery, a bar and amusement park and we recently completed our event center. The capacity is about 1000 at banquet hall. What we have here at the amusement park is not only for children. There is also provision for the family.”