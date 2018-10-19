Alex bags endorsement deal

By Adetutu Adesoji

One time Big Brother Naija housemate, Alexandra Asogwa is counting her blessings as she recently inked an endorsement deal with real estate company, Jenesis Colony.

The third runner up of the widely acclaimed reality show took to Instagram to make the big announcement. Alex posted a picture of herself and a Jenesis Colony representative as she signed the papers.

‘Agbada challenge’ takes centre-stage at ‘Merry Men’ movie premiere

According to her post, The Jenesis Colony team settled for Alex because of her love for positively motivating youths and promoting the need for a better life and standard of living. The reality star also revealed earlier in the week that she is a multiple landowner at 22.