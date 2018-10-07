Alatsha wins Warri North  constituency APC primary

By Godwin Oghre

Wilson Alatsha of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC primary election held in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government Council, Delta State, yesterday.

While declaring the result, the Chairman of the primary election committee, Mr Mele James, said Alatsha polled 142 votes out of a total of 286 votes cast to beat the next opponent, Mr Clement Wodo, who polled 76 votes. The third position went to Amb. David Atie, who polled 24 votes, while Hon. Tosan Desmond polled 20 votes. Mr Bemingho Eyeoyibo polled 16 votes, while 8 votes were voided.

In his acceptance speech, Alatsha called on those who contested with him in the election to join forces with him, “with a view to coasting home victory for the party at the 2019 general elections, noting that it was normal for someone to win and others lose in any contest.