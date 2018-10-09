Alao-Akala moves again, fourth party in four years

By Ola Ajayi,

Ibadan – Immediate past governor of Oyo State Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has again changed parties making the African Democratic Party, ADP his fourth political party in as many years.

Alao-Akala’s defection was still being whispered in political circles especially among chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, APC. Vanguard gathered that his defection followed perceptions among in his camp that he was cheated during the recent governorship primaries in the state.

The defection follows Alao-Akala’s earlier defections first from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to Labour Party in 2015. He left the PDP after he lost the governorship ticket to Senator Folarin. Following the 2015 election which he participated in as the Labour Party ticket and in which he took third, he again shifted base to the APC where he stayed until his unannounced defection to the ADP.

He was one of the aspirants that cried out against alleged moves by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to foist Joseph Tegbe as APC candidate. Remarkably, Tegbe did not make it.

Alao-Akala did not pick repeated calls on the development yesterday, but a close associate of his confirmed the development to Vanguard.

“Yes, it is no longer a rumour that Alao-Akala has left the APC and he has now been offered the gubernatorial ticket of the ADP. He was not happy how the APC handled the election that produced Adebayo Adelabu,” he said.

Adelabu is the grandson of the pre-independence Ibadan popular politician, Adelabu “ Penkelemesi” who died at the age of 43 in March 1958.

“You know, when you are treated like a leper in a party you have contributed so much, what are you expected to do? To seek cover where your will and aspirations will be respected,” he concluded.

When Vanguard called the state Chairman of APC, Chief Akin Oke, he confirmed he had heard about the move but that he still considered it as a rumour.

“As far as I’m concerned, it is still a rumour. Alao-Akala has not informed the party formally. You know, in APC, we have procedures we follow. He has not said he’s leaving the party and as the chairman of the party in the state, I shouldn’t give room for a rumour.”

“When he decides to make it formal, then I can react to it accordingly. Let us leave it as it is for now”.

Before, the primary election, Vanguard gathered that many overtures were made to Akala to ensure he remained in the party. But, he turned them down.

One of the moves made by APC to keep him in the party was to give the House of Representatives ticket to his son who was selected as a local government chairman by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.