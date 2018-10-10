Akwa Ibom gov’s aides set to quit – Udeme

A former Special Assitant on Electoral Matters to Akwa Ibom State governor, Mfon Udeme, has said that most appointees of the governor have concluded plans to quit their positions.

Briefing newsmen in Uyo, Udeme, who resigned last month, said the development may affect the governor’s support base.

Udeme said: “Within the next few months, Udom’s Government House would be a sort of ghost town as over 80 percent of his aides have all perfected plans to abandon Udom’s administration.

“The governor’s maltreatment of the aides and unserious attitude towards matters of genuine development of the people of the state are responsible.

“With Obong Nsima Ekere’s nomination as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress , APC, the game is up for Udom. It is the beginning of the end for Udom’s administration because many core politicians like us, who suffered to get Udom elected have all moved our support to the camp of Nsima’’