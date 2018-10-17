Aiteo Cup: Rangers brace up to break 35years jinx

RANGERS of Enugu are at the verge of breaking a 35-year jinx after they got to the final of this year Aiteo cup, the last time they won the trophy was far back 1983 , in October precisely and history is that door step of the flying Antelope again .

Just two years ago Rangers broke a 32-year jinx beating El-kanamei warriors in the last day of the NPFL to emerged champion under the tutelage of coach Imama Amapakabo.

Coach Gbenga Ogunbote is close to writing his name in history just as the assistant coach of the super Eagles did with the team In 2016 coach Imama Amapakabo.

It could be recalled that Rangers got to the final in four different occasions and they loss the four finals.

Finalist In the year 1990 , 2000, 2004 and 2007.

The two most recent defeat was in the hands of Dolphins of Port Harcourt in the year 2004 and 2007 they loss the two finals to Dolphin where coach Stanley Eguma actually got to limelight after he won those two trophies and one in his first season as a Coach of Dolphins 2004 and 2007.

Interestingly the two cup won by Rangers Int’l 1983 and 2016 are in the months of October , can they repeat such feat in this month’s of October and be crown the October team of the century .

Kano pillars is at the verge of history as the team is yet to win this trophy since the existence of Kano pillars since 1990.

Can the 28 years jinx be broken by pillars players and coaches, and enter the history book as the first sets of players who will win the Aiteo cup for the pyramid city for the first time in the history of the club .