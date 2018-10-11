Aisha’s brother bombs Bindow, says he lacks educational qualification to be gov

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Mahmood Halilu, younger brother of First Lady Aisha Buhari has accused Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State of lacking the basic educational qualification to contest for the office of governor.

Halilu in an interview further alleged hanky-panky in the conduct of the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primaries as he insisted that the party would lose the state if Governor Bindow is fielded as the candidate. Halilu is one of the aspirants who contested the primaries with Bindow.

His assertions were immediately dismissed by a senior government official who charged him to go to court if he disputes the governor’s qualification. He also charged him of bringing down the reputation of the First Lady among the citizens of the state through his conduct.

Halilu speaking in an interview on TVC on Wednesday sought to distance his sister from his political crusade. He said :

“I looked at the circumstances of the party under the current executive governor who is alleged not to have even attended formal education at all. As we speak he is having issues with the basic minimal qualification to contest the election.

“It reflects even in the way he even runs the state. I would have been the least person to throw my hat in the ring.”

Bindow is believed to have a diploma in business administration reportedly obtained from a foreign institution.

Halilu’s claim was immediately dismissed yesterday by a senior government official who speaking on the condition of anonymity charged him to go to court.

“The court is there, what is he doing? This is a man who parades himself as a doctor which is a honourary degree he got from Crescent University. What he is doing is to bring down the image and way his sister is viewed in the state.

“What business does he do that he was able to mobilise N4 billion to fight a primary election? Today he says he is a farmer, but no one knows his farm.

After that he says he is into oil and gas, but we cannot see his fuel station,” the official said.

Affirming the determination of the stakeholders in the state to do away with Governor Bindow, he said:

“What we are asking from the leadership of the party is that penalties spelt out clearly in the constitution of the party that says that anyone that subverts the system of internal democracy and free and fair processes of the party should be suspended or expelled from the party as the case may be.

“So, our major prayer here is for the party to suspend the governor because he orchestrated the subversion of the entire processes and the efforts made by the national executive Committee and the NWC.”