By Umar Yusuf

Dr. Mahmoud Halilu, a brother to First Lady Aisha Buhari has stepped down his bid to challenge Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State for the All Progressives Congress, APC 2019 governorship ticket.

Dr. Halilu alongside erstwhile chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC stepped down their aspirations early Monday morning.

Details later