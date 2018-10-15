Air Peace receives 5th ERJ 145, set for Sokoto, Katsina flights

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace on Sunday took delivery of its fifth Embraer 145, assuring that the development has deepened its capacity to relaunch its flights to Sokoto and start its Katsina service.



The carrier, which had earlier received four of the six 50-seater Embraer 145 aircraft it recently acquired, said its goal of unifying Nigeria through air transport and extending its flight operations to unserved and underserved cities was fast being realised under its subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper.

A statement signed by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the latest delivery touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The new aircraft, marked 5N-BUX and named Udoka Ozor (Nee Onyema), the statement added, would be deployed on the Sokoto and Katsina routes in about two weeks’ time.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of our fifth Embraer 145 aircraft in Lagos. The aircraft, which is marked 5N-BUX and named Udoka Ozor (Nee Onyema), landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 6.30 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

“We have now received a total of five of the six Embaer 145 aircraft we recently acquired as part of our fleet expansion project. We are delighted that with the arrival of the aircraft, we will relaunch our Sokoto operations and start our Katsina service in the next two weeks.

“Air Peace is committed to our no-city-left-behind project under our subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper. We are honoured that our involvement in the aviation industry is fulfilling our goal of uniting Nigeria through air transport, creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities and lifting Nigeria’s economy.

“We assure the flying public and Nigeria that we will continue to deliver exceptional flight services and create massive employment opportunities for the people with our domestic, regional and international operations. We our indeed grateful to our valued guests and solicit their continued support as we take greater steps to make our dear nation proud in the global aviation community,” Air Peace said.