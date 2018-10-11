Aggrieved PDP aspirants protest imposition of candidates in Alimosho

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—SOME aggrieved House of Representatives and Assembly aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party in Alimosho Local government area of Lagos state have kicked against the recently conducted primaries alleging imposition of candidates.

The aspirants accused the leadership of the party of not conducting free and fair primaries in the state.

In a petition by Messrs Abu Ojeikere, Olarenwaju Lateef, Uduomon Ohis, Adedipe Ewenla, Shina Babatunde and Ijimayowa Abbas, the aspirants said: “According to the party’s guidelines, a congress was supposed to have been held to produce a winner.

”We were waiting for the congress to hold but to our surprise, somebody called me that they are the elected aspirants. Unfortunately, no primaries took place, but the acting state chairman, Dr. Dominic, without recourse to the local government PDP chairman, sat down and selected some names for reasons best known to him and said they are the elected ones. This is not democracy, this is killing democracy.

I and other aspirants are appealing to the National PDP chairman to reject the names sent by Dr. Dominic as the elected aspirants from Alimosho LGA. I and other aspirants want a congress to hold in Alimosho LGA like it held in other LGAs.”