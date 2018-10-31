Agbara road, others death traps, cry commuters, residents

Commuters on Agbara road, as well as residents of the area, including Ado-Odo/Ota Community have cried to the governments over the dilapidated nature of the roads.

Many of the residents said they have abandoned their cars at their homes because the roads are very bad.

Chairman, Ado-Odo/Ota Community Development Committee, Waheed Adeyinka, on Wednesday, called on the Government to improve public infrastructure in the area so as to deliver dividends of democracy to citizens.

Adeyinka made the call during a Democracy Dialogue Agenda organised by African Foundation for Environment and Development (AFED) in conjunction with Department for International Development (DFID) held in Ota, Ogun.

The dialogue was entitled: “Enhance citizens and local government engagement, create functional partnership and synergy between the local government and the citizens for effective service delivery.’’

Adeyinka urged the government to re-double its efforts in providing amenities such as good roads and stable power supply, adding that those residents who tried to ply the road spent a lot on repairing their vehicles.

“Most of the residents have abandoned their vehicles at home as a result of the dilapidated roads in Ado Odo/Ota/Agbara areas,’’ he said.