AGA elects presidential candidate

The All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) on Sunday elected Mr Nwachukwu, a lawyer, as its presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

Prof. Edwin Opara, the party’s Returning Officer, declared Nwachukwu winner of the election with 4,681 valid votes out of 4, 698 available votes.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr Olukayode Oshiariyo, who spoke after the election in Gwagwalada, Abuja, said that Nwachukwu was elected according to the dictates of the part’s constitution.

He said that the candidate ought to have been given automatic ticket but it had to go by voting following the rules of the party.

He said that the party adopted indirect primary because “it is cost-effective and an antidote for money influence or vote-buying’’.

Oshiariyo also said that AGA would have to ratify the election of the candidate on Nov. 11 as stipulated by part’s constitution.

He described the party’s convention as the best, explaining that the policy of the party “ensures regular payment of salary, fight against corruption, reduction in cost of governance and change in the National Assembly from bi-camera to uni-camera system’’.