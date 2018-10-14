Breaking News
Translate

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results – collated

On 8:13 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

Collated Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results Sunday:

Kamohelo Mokotjo of South Africa controls the ball during the African Cup of Nations qualifier match between South Africa and Libya on September 8, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. / AFP PHOTO

Group F

At Nairobi

Kenya 3 (Olunga 23, Johanna 27, Wanyama 72-pen) Ethiopia 0

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Kenya 4 2 1 1 5 2 7

Ethiopia 4 1 1 2 1 8 4

Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 1 3

S. Leone 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Group K

At Bissau

Guinea-Bissau 2 (Sunzu 53-og, Silva 61) Zambia 1 (Shonga 12)

Played Saturday

At Maputo

Mozambique 1 (Sitoe 26) Namibia 2 (Shitembi 69, Hotto 90+3)

Standings

G. Bissau 4 2 1 1 6 5 7

Namibia 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

Mozambique 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

Zambia 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Fixture

Tuesday: Namibia v Mozambique

Note: teams finishing first and second in each group qualify for the 2019 Cup of Nations in Cameroon


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.