Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results – collated

Collated Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results Sunday:
Group F
At Nairobi
Kenya 3 (Olunga 23, Johanna 27, Wanyama 72-pen) Ethiopia 0
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Kenya 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
Ethiopia 4 1 1 2 1 8 4
Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 1 3
S. Leone 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Group K
At Bissau
Guinea-Bissau 2 (Sunzu 53-og, Silva 61) Zambia 1 (Shonga 12)
Played Saturday
At Maputo
Mozambique 1 (Sitoe 26) Namibia 2 (Shitembi 69, Hotto 90+3)
Standings
G. Bissau 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Namibia 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Mozambique 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Zambia 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Fixture
Tuesday: Namibia v Mozambique
Note: teams finishing first and second in each group qualify for the 2019 Cup of Nations in Cameroon