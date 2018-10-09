Afghanistan: Deadly explosion hits election rally in Helmand

At least five people have been killed in an explosion at an election rally in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital of Helmand, Afghan officials said.

An election candidate, Saleh Mohammad Achakzai, is believed to be among those wounded in the attack, reported local Tolo news.

Taliban armed group has called for the boycott of parliamentary elections scheduled to be held later this month.

“People who are trying to help in holding this process successfully by providing security should be targeted and no stone should be left unturned for the prevention and failure [of the election],” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid earlier said in the statement.

Helmand, bordering Pakistan, has long been one of the strongholds of Taliban group, which has been waging an armed rebellion since they were ousted from power by US-led forces in 2001.

