AFCON qualifiers: How Ighalo fired up Eagles over dispirited Libya

SUPER Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo more than made up for his 2018 World Cup gaffes, when he fired three past a Libyan side lost for inspiration in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa IbomSaturday.



It was Ighalo’s first ever international hat-trick. Samuel Kalu was on hand to complete the rout on the 90th minute after he had earlier squandered scoring chances.

Ighalo opened the floodgates of goals in the fourth minute after he was brought down by Libya keeper, Mohammed Abdaula in the box. Ighalo stepped up and tucked in the ball beyond the reach of the Abdaula.

Wilfred Ndidi and new comer Jamilu Collins came close hit the bar while Francis Uzoho denied the Libyans with a reaction save.

Alex Iwobi showed just how much he has improved when he put Ighalo through with a splitting pass in the 58th minute, Ighalo rounded up the keeper and finished off.

The former Watford man duly completed his treble in the 69th minute, bundling home on the rebound following good work down the right flank by Ahmed Musa in build-up to the goal.

Kalu capped a perfect day at the office for the Super Eagles in the final minute of regulation time, curling home an unstoppable right-footed shot into the corner of the net.

Meanwhile South Africa’s Bafana Bafana beat hapless Seychelles 6-0 in Johannesburg to reclaim leadership of the group E pairings. The South Africans now have seven points

Nigeria has six, Libya remains on four, while Syechelles are rock bottom with no points.

The Super Eagles will play the Libyans in Tunisia on Tuesday, while Seychelles will be home to South Africa in Victoria.