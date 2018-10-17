AFCON 2019: Sanusi lauds Eagles’ commitment

NIGERIA Football Federation (NFF) general-secretary, Dr Sanusi Mohammed has praised what he calls a new sense of commitment among players of the Super Eagles, as he says they are all determined to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sanusi said it is heartwarming to see that the current set of players in the Nigerian national team are not particular about the money they can get from the NFF, but are ready to make sacrifices for the country.

He further pointed out that all the players have resolved to put in their very best to ensure that Nigeria returns to the Africa Cup of Nations, after missing the past two editions.

The NFF scribe said he is happy to see that the Eagles players, coaches, backroom staff and officials are all in high spirits, which he says means they are all ready to make amends for missing the last two editions.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to motivate the Super Eagles to brighten our chances of qualifying for the 2019 AFCON.

“It is not going to be easy matches, but we have the quality to win and our coaches are working on how to neutralize them and hit them with goals to get the maximum points.”