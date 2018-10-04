Adeyemi wins Kogi West APC ticket

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Senator Smart Adeyemi at the early hour of Thursday won the ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC as the candidate of the party for Kogi West senatorial axis for the 2019 general election.



The peaceful, credible, free and fair primary election was conducted at Olonijola event centre, Kabba, headquarters of the senatorial axis.

The exercise witnessed by INEC and security personnel lasted from 11:30 Wednesday night to 6:30 Thursday morning.

Adeyemi polled 1659 votes to defeat three other aspirants; Dr. Toyin Akanle, Tajudeen Bissimillahi and Mrs Ibikunle Adedoyin who polled 104, 98, 19 respectively, to emerged as the party candidate, while 13 votes was voided.

The returning officer, Mr. Bonnie Eneh said 1900 delegates were accredited, while 1893 delegates voted; declared Adeyemi winner of the exercise haven won the highest votes.

However, at the commencement of the exercise around 11:30 pm Wednesday, one of the aspirant, Dr. Toyin Akanle called for the postponement of the exercise to the following day on the ground that it was already late.

He hinged his submission on the fact that some of the delegates are already tired and some had left to sleep.

But his request was turned down by the presiding officer, who said the delegates were present and there is no need to postpone an election that is already a day behind schedule.

Other aspirants along with the delegates agreed with the presiding officer’s decision and called for the commencement of the primary.

Akanle, bittered by the decision, staged a walk out but left behind his agent.

In a related development, Mr. Jubril Isah (Echocho) has been declared the winner of APC Kogi East primary election.