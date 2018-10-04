Adeniji Kazeem becomes SAN

By Henry Ojelu

After 27 years of successful law practice, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Adeniji Kazeem, was formerly conferred with rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, last month.

Born to the family of the late Honourable Justice Boonyamin Oladiran

Kazeem, a former Solicitor- General of the Federation and Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Princess Jemilat Adetoun Kazeem, Adeniji Kazeem is also the grandson of the late Oba Adeniji-Adele of Lagos.

Kazeem holds a 2nd class upper degree in law from the University of Lagos. He also holds a Master’s of Law degree in Information Technology and Telecommunications Law from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow

Kazeem started his professional career as a Consultant with the international consulting and accounting firm, Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services) as a staff of the Tax and Regulatory services division of the firm. After five years with the firm, he voluntarily resigned in 1996 and established the law firm of Adeniji Kazeem & Co.

In October 2015, he was appointed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for Lagos State and remains in that office till date.