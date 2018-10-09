Adamawa APC crisis: Osinbajo, Bindow in closed door meeting

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, met behind closed doors with Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State.

The meeting might not be unconnected with matters arising from All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Adamawa State.

Bindow on Oct. 7 emerged winner of the APC governorship primary election in the state with 193,656 votes to defeat two other candidates.

However, the other two APC governorship aspirants in the state, Mahmood Halilu Ahmed and Nuhu Ribadu, rejected the outcome of the primaries and called for its cancellation.