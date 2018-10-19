Abba Moro going for David Mark’s shoes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Comrade Abba Moro was a former Minister of Interior, former Chairman of Council and Pro-chancellor of two Federal Universities, at several times. He was chairman of Okpokwu Local Government area of Benue state and close associate of former Senate President, David Mark. He recently won the Benue South senatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party. In this interview he spoke about his aspiration to succeed Senator Mark in the senate and his chances.

What informed your decision to run for the senate?

My decision to run was informed by the utmost desire of the people of my senatorial district to have me represent them in the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I consulted widely with the people of the district to inform them of my intention to run for the seat.

I felt the pulse of our people, to ask them if I could be supported to run for the seat. As a democrat I felt it was the right thing to do.

I went round the nine local government areas of the district, after which I became convinced that I had the support of the majority of the people of the district to run for the senate of the district.

What are your chances considering that we have other heavy weights who are also interested in the seat?

I have no doubt that my chances are very bright. I have followed the politics of the district, otherwise known as ‘Zone C’ assiduously. Over the years I have been the messenger of the message of our leader, the Senator representing the Benue south district, Distinguished Senator David Mark, the immediate past president of the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Watching him and delivering these messages, I know the dreams of our people, I know their great expectations, I know their aspirations. I have shared in the vision of the distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have tried to help in the execution of his mandate for the people.

I know what projects he has initiated and what projects he has executed. I know his projects that are ongoing and those that have been completed.

I know as of fact that the Loko-Oweto bridge and its roads are nearing completion. I know as of fact that the integrated Otobi Multi Purpose Dam is ongoing and nearing completion. I know among other things that he had facilitated the establishment of the Youths Skills Acquisition Centres across the length and breath of the Benue South zone.

As a matter of fact, as the messenger, I have also assisted to facilitate the initiation, the implementation and execution of these projects. It is my hope that as the messenger of that message that I stand a very good chance of executing ongoing projects . I believe that I would be able to initiate other projects that are dear to our people.

Today I have come, the messenger is also delivering the message of himself. All these years I have been a teacher at the Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo for over a decade. All these years I have been the chairman of my local government, Okpokwu local government for more than six years either as a caretaker chairman or as an elected chairman.

All these years I have been the chairman of the board of the council and Pro-Chancellor of two Federal Universities, Michael Opara Federal University of Agriculture in Abia State and the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi.

I have also been a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, specifically, the Minister of Interior.

All these years, I have been the Director General or Coordinator of the PDP campaign in Benue state. All these years I have been the Director General of the David Mark campaign organization.

In all of these assignments I served diligently and I achieved tangible results that have impacted positively on the lives of our people. So going forward I know I possess the right qualities and requisite experience to deliver tangible democratic dividends to the people of my senatorial district.

It is therefore my intention to bring this wealth of experience that I have garnered all these years, to bear in the politics of the Benue south senatorial district.

It is my intention, that haven learnt the ropes, haven known what our people desire, it is my intention to become the voice of our people in the up coming dispensation. It is my desire that I would be able to lend my strength and my wealth of experience to the execution of the dreams, the expectations and the aspirations of our people.

Do you think what you have itemized are good enough to earn you the position?

In the present circumstances, in this trying moment, in this competitive moment, I believe that nobody stands a better chance of doing what we should do for our people, to situate them in the national politics of Nigeria, than me, because I have known it.

I am so politically exposed that I know that people who are coming from other geopolitical zones or senatorial zones in Nigeria will not be strangers to me because I know them in the course of my political journeys and they know me.

Therefore, haven heard the views of my people, haven known what they stand for, I certainly know that the people will stand by me because I possess the qualities and most of all the wealth of experience to deliver the goods.