A-Ibom PDP cautions Akpabio over alleged disrespectful publications

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has cautioned a former governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio and his media handlers against publishing stories deliberately to disrespect the party and its prominent chieftains.

In a statement in Uyo, yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the party faulted claims that Akpabio was the live wire of the PDP. It further said Akpabio was not a foundation member of the party

The statement reads: “We have read many stories bordering on Chief Godswill Akpabio and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, recently. Most of these stories spin various conspiracy theories attempting to show the farsightedness or indispensability of the former governor.

“We must confess that all the stories will make an interesting read, at least to the pedestrian person, whose interest in the political affairs of Akwa Ibom is shallow. This reply seeks to address the media handlers of the former governor, calling on them to exercise caution.

“On the issue of being the live wire of the PDP, we will like to remind them that Akpabio is not a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”