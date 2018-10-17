A-Ibom Assembly passes Utility Infrastructure Mgt Agency Bill

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a bill to establish the state’s Utility Infrastructure Management and Control Agency (AKISMCA).

The bill which was sponsored by the House Leader, Mr. Udo Akpan, was passed during yesterday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Onofiok Luke.

Luke, who commended his colleagues for supporting the bill and its passage, said the implementation would consolidate the infrastructure growth agenda of the current administration in the state.

He said: “The bill for Akwa Ibom State Infrastructure Management and Control Agency arises from the need to provide checks and ensure quality control in terms of ownership and operations of utility infrastructure in line with international best practices.

“The law on a secondary consideration will boost the internally generated revenue of the state. It will establish a well-structured management system for sustainability, efficiency, and accountability in the use and management of utility infrastructure within the state.

‘It will curb the excesses of owners and operators of utility infrastructure in particular respect to the distortion of the state’s building code, as well as ensure compliance with the government’s master plan.

“It will also create jobs for the teeming youths of Akwa Ibom State as more hands will be needed by the agency for the discharge of its functions. There is no doubt that the law will complement existing statutory provisions regarding environmental protection in the state”.