2019: With Atiku victory is sure – Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Following the victory of the former vice president, Abubakar Atiku at the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Portharcourt, Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has said his emergence as the party’s flag bearer is a good omen ahead of 2019.

According to him, Victory is certain for the PDP in 2019 presidential election.

Ishaku in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu said the success of Atiku was a product of sheer determination and a clarion call to serve the country.

According to the statement, “Atiku’s victory was well deserved because it is a product of his determination and desire to serve his country.”

Ishaku who showered encomium on other aspirants for their maturity and spirit of sportsmanship also said ‘with that spirit, victory in the 2019 presidential election was certain for the PDP. ”

He further thanked party leaders and delegates for their discipline and patriotism which he said made the election hitch-free and credible.