2019: Why Atiku, others cannot be underrated – Okhue Iboi

Dr Okhue Iboi, an Executive Member of the Association of Seers & Trado-Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (ASTMP) and former member of Edo State Board of Traditional Medicine, is widely travelled.

Iboi, a High-Chief of Whepa-Wheno Kingdom in Edo State, has travelled to many countries across the world, including India where he undertook a cross-cultural exchange programme.

Iboi, who just returned from a meeting of Worldwide Association of Seers (WAS) meeting in Benin Republic, spoke on the spate of killings in the country, the 2019 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition among other issues.

What is your reaction and that of your association to the state of insecurity in the country?

We are not happy. We are sad that these things are happening in a country where there are people in authority. The killings are worrisome, and something drastic must be done to stop the situation. We urge President Buhari to take drastic action against the perpetrators. The killers are not ghosts; they should be fished out and brought to justice.

The situation has reached a boiling point, and the earlier Buhari realizes that the killings can set Nigeria on fire, if the situation continues, the better. The situation is so bad that, even now, the nation’s founding fathers, including the late Dr. NnamdiAzikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, are unhappy in their graves.

How did you come about that?

At our meeting last month in Okene, Kogi State, we saw these late founding fathers of the nation in our crystal ball who expressed disappointment with this government for not doing enough to stop these killings. They even threatened to withdraw their support for the current government, and promote the emergence of a popular politician and a bridge-builder from a popular political party like the APC to emerge as Nigeria’s President in 2019.

After they appeared to us and we spoke, we went into another round of spiritual exercise, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar was revealed to us as the person being referred to by the founding fathers. Buhari needs to buckle up; otherwise Atiku will spring a surprise in 2019.

What is your assessment of the country generally?

Honestly speaking, President Buhari needs to do something urgent about the hunger in the land. We must be bold to say the truth. Even though Buhari is doing his best to sanitize Nigeria, especially on the war against corruption, he should do something about hunger. I have visited several countries, and my take-away from those trips is that our leaders need to sit up and ensure that they make things work here. The masses are being made to bear the brunt of the bad leadership. What can’t Nigerians enjoy uninterrupted power supply, why are Nigerians still wallowing in poverty when we are an oil producing country? Leadership should all be about service and commitment. It is only when leaders are committed that they can serve diligently.

Most of our leaders here are not only self-serving they are also not people- oriented in their approach to governance. That is, however, not to say that there are no politicians here who have distinguished themselves through welfare and people-oriented programmes.

On the issue of PDP and Senator Buruji Kashamu, you once advised the PDP…

Yes! I talked about it because it was revealed to us then that the man Kashamu is an asset to the PDP, and the situation has not changed. I have never met Kashamu in my life, but that’s what I have been told in the spiritual realm. It was revealed to us that the PDP should handle the issue of Senator Buruji Kashamu carefully. The man is going to play a prominent role if the PDP is to bounce back to power. He is going to be a crowd puller for the PDP in 2019. So the PDP must watch how they treat him.

What was revealed to you concerning Nigeria at the Benin Republic meeting?

A lot. For instance, if APC is not careful, it will lose the 2019 general elections in Ogun State. There will be crises in many other states as a result of the do-or-die attitude of our politicians. Some politicians will want to rig, but the people will resist them, and this may lead to violence in many states.

What is your take on Atiku’s presidential bid?

In a newspaper interview I granted and published on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, I predicted that Obasanjo and Atiku will reconcile. Has it not come to pass now? On Saturday, August, 18, 2018, another paper carried the same interview, quoting from a press conference I addressed on behalf of our association. What we don’t see, we won’t ever claim to have been revealed to us. On Atiku, this time, it was revealed to us that he should not be underrated. APC and Buhari should not underrate Atiku and the PDP in the 2019 elections. The presidential election especially is going to be tough, and the result can go either way. Atiku may spring a surprise. 2019 will be full of surprises. While many will weep, many underdogs will rejoice.

How relevant is Obasanjo going to be in 2019?

I pity those who are dismissing Obasanjo as being irrelevant or incapable of influencing the outcome of the 2019 elections. The coming together of Obasanjo and Atiku should give APC and Buhari concerns. Obasanjo and Atiku are a big headache for the APC and Buhari, and this is why APC and Buhari must do their homework very well. Obasanjo may even go on the campaign trail with Atiku.

There are fears ahead of 2019 following claims by some prophets that Nigeria may breakup over the elections. What’s your take on that?

We don’t see Nigeria breaking up, we had no such revelation. Nigeria will not break up but there may be a stalemate as clear winner may not emerge in the presidential election. But Nigerians do not need to panic. Those prophets predicting that Nigeria will break are merely playing on the intelligence of Nigerians. Nigeria is loved by God, but it’s just that the nation’s founding fathers are not happy with some of the things that are happening in the country today.

Strictly speaking, are you saying that Nigerians should not harbor any fears about 2019?

Yes, that is what we have. 2019 will come and go like any other year. However, I implore both the APC and the PDP to put their houses in order.

Generally, what’s your advice to politicians?

They should not take the elections as do-or-die. Politics should be regarded as a sport, where you win today, you lose tomorrow and life continues. That’s how we can develop and enrich the lives of our people.