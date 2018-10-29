2019: We’ll forge a common front for Atiku- PDP BoT member

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Ahead of the November 18 commencement of campaign by the various political parties and their candidates for the 2019 general elections; a member of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has pledged the commitment of the board to work for the success of the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.



The party chieftain who served as member of the Atiku Presidential nomination council prior to the PDP national convention earlier in the month also said no effort would be spared to bring all those who vied for the ticket to join the Atiku campaign train.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent yesterday on condition of anonymity, the PDP stalwart said though all 11 aspirants all pledged to work hand-in-hand with the party’s candidate; the BoT, he noted, have resolved to independently reach out to them to ensure they let go of misgiving (if any) adding that it is normal for politicians especially those who vied for the same office, to be brought together at the end of an exercise “like a Presidential primary election.”

He said: “We are not aware of any of the contestants that have not warmed up to our candidate but we have read some of these things in the media. As a very important organ of the party, the BoT will not hesitate to broker peace whenever there is a need for that. Do not forget that one of us, the former Senate President, Senator David Mark also participated in the primaries. At the end, the former Vice President won. So, it is our duty as “The conscience of the party,” to ensure that all of them are brought together to promote the Vote for Atiku campaign because that is the only way to salvage our country from the maladministration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

While insisting the party has a brighter chance than the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to clinch next year’s Presidential seat; the BoT member counselled members of the party, particularly its elected officers to be wary of what he called the antics of the APC “to distract us from the task ahead.”

He added: “One would have been right to say the PDP need not spare much effort to campaign as the bulk of our work is being done daily by the APC and its candidate. They have failed in all three planks they anchored their fake “Change” agenda on. But we are smarter than that. We won’t allow them to distract us and I particularly urge our governors, lawmakers at the federal and state levels as well as other stakeholders of the PDP not to listen to their tales of lies and propaganda. They are losing and they will lose.



“In their desperation, they are busy in their campaign of calumny against other parties and their candidates while failing to tell the people what they will do differently in 2019. On our part, our candidate is daily sermonizing on his policy alternatives, leaving them to chase shadows. Their end is near.”