2019: Voters tasked on voting their conscience

By Yinka Ajayi

The electorate have been tasked to vote their conscience in order to see their desired candidates emerged.

Speaking, Ngozi Iwere, Director of Community Life Project, (CLP) responsible for grass root governance and election monitoring across Africa said: “ The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has worked assiduously to clean up the electoral process by blocking the loopholes that usually jeopardized the peoples mandates.

Desperate politicians will no longer be able to print fake ballot papers because each ballot papers are customized to each polling units and also you have the data capture machines where bio-metrics is used. “

“The electorates are responsible for rigging in the electoral system. INEC has done it in such a way that desperate politicians hands are tied. That’s the reason politicians retorted to vote buying.

Because there is no other way to go. The only thing wrong with our system now are electorates selling their votes. if electorates stop selling their votes, we will see the right and desired candidates emerged as winners even to presidency.” Iwere said.