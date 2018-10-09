2019: Tambuwal congratulates Atiku

…Says I commit myself to task of defeating Buhari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Governor of Sokoto State and erstwhile presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Aminu Tambuwal, has said he is committed to the rescue of Nigeria from the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tambuwal made the disclosure in a congratulatory message to the winner of PDP primary election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

While congratulating Atiku on his victory, Tambuwal, who came second in the election, asked Nigerians to brace up for the task of rescuing the country.

He said in a letter written to Atiku yesterday: “On behalf of my humble self, my family and millions of my supporters from across the length and breadth of the country, I heartily rejoice with and congratulate Your Excellency on your emergence as the standard flag bearer of our great political party, the PDP at the just concluded National Convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Your emergence in a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the PDP is now a reformed party and has sent a strong signal about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved nation, Nigeria. The task at hand, going forward, is to ensure victory at the polls in order to save our fatherland from the current regime of annihilation bestriding it.”