2019: PFN to support only candidates with proven integrity

By Emma Una

CALABAR— PENTECOSTAL Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has called on men and women of proven integrity not to view politics as a dirty game but to take part in seeking elective offices and join forces with other leaders to steer the ship of the country on the right course.



Speaking, weekend, PFN, in a communique at the end of a one-day summit in Calabar, Cross River State, on the topic “The Place of the Church in the Political Future of Nigeria,” said committed Christians should participate fully by contesting for elective offices in the next general election in 2019.

The communique by the state Chairman of PFN, Dr Lawrence Ekwok, said they would work with other Christians in the country to drum up support for politicians who would make a difference in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“As key stakeholders in the affairs of Cross River State in particular and the nation generally, we urge Christians to turn out en-masse to vote for candidates that would protect their future. “Christian politicians should remain steadfast and not bow to pressure and compromise their faith by being initiated into cult groups because God is the giver of power.

“Christian spiritual leaders are encouraged to use their place politically and speak out against bad leadership or commend good leadership[p where such exists.”

He called on the national body of PFN to set up a buffer platform that could among other things provide support for credible persons contesting the election even as the

platform could be used as election monitoring group during the polls.