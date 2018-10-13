2019: Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate an excellent choice – Founding Mothers of PDP

Rising from a meeting, the Founding Mothers of PDP have commended the Presidential candidate of the PDP, H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON, for choosing the former Governor of Anambra State, H.E. Peter Obi CON, as his running mate in the 2019 General Elections.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, Iyom Josephine Anenih, pioneer National Woman Leader of PDP and former Minister of Women Affairs, said “the choice of Peter Obi as Vice Presidential candidate is a welcome development. Peter Obi is very loved in the South East and in the nation at large. As Governor of Anambra State, he initiated and completed several projects that directly impacted the lives of women and youth.

“His commitment to the development of the State was clearly displayed in his efforts that revamped the educational sector in Anambra State and made her number one in the country in external examinations like WAEC and NECO for three consecutive years. He built strategic road networks that boosted the economic activities of the State, and completely overhauled the healthcare infrastructure of Anambra State.”

“The choice of Peter Obi is a win for Nigeria and for the South East region. A man who has studied extensively in some of the best institutions in the world such as the London School of Economics, the Institute for Management and Development, Switzerland, and Oxford University, Said Business School; served on the boards of corporate organisations like Fidelity Bank Plc, Next International (Nigeria) Ltd, and the Securities and Exchange Commission; and also served in Government as a two-term Governor, Honorary Special Adviser to the President on Finance, and member, Presidential Economic Management Team, brings so much knowledge and experience to the table. Obi is a technocrat politician and will make a very fine Vice President.”, she said.

Another member of the Group, the former Minister for Transport, former Minister of Aviation and former Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland, Dr Kema Chikwe said “Peter finished his tenure as Governor of Anambra State and did not rest on his oars. He went back to acquire more intellectual experiences to boost both his business and political profile.

He engages in developmental activities and tours nationally and internationally honouring invitations as keynote speaker on economic issues. He engages the youth and is constantly on the move. Peter will complement Atiku’s presidential bid effectively. My prayer is that the Atiku/Obi ticket works out for the PDP and for Nigeria. Congratulations to Their Excellencies Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.”

The Group urged leaders of the South East to fully support Peter Obi and by extension, the Atiku/Obi ticket. They note that the choice of a Vice Presidential candidate is a prerogative of the Presidential candidate and call on those who may have issues with the selection of Peter Obi to place the collective good of the nation, region and Party above their self-interests.

“As a Group, we fully support the decision of our Presidential candidate and will work for the success of the Atiku/Obi ticket in the 2019 General Elections.”, they said.