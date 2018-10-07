2019: Peoples’ will must be respected to avoid crisis—Bode George

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has cautioned political leaders in the country not to subvert the will of the people in the forthcoming general elections to avoid crisis.

George, who hinted that he was gradually withdrawing from active politics, cautioned his political party leadership and members to vote someone who could be trusted with political power as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

At a press conference in Lagos, the PDP leader argued that the only way to sustain the nation’s democracy was to allow the will of the people to prevail at all times, so that those occupying political offices will recognise that power belongs to the masses.

He also spoke on the 58th independence anniversary of Nigeria, noting that the country was not moving as it is expected. “I am not too positive about our present pursuits. The persistent horizon looks awful, dark and grim”, George said.

To avoid the pitfalls of the past, he argued that Nigerians, especially political leaders must retrace their steps to avoid what will trigger violence and “rupturing the peace that once held us together, invariably provoking a murderous civil war that claimed millions of our compatriots.”

According to him, what is robbing the country of good leadership is the narrow pursuit of the political leaders, which invariably provoke bad governance.

“We must never stray along this destructive path again. We must refrain from any recourse that would shatter our collective commitment to enhance the development and the growth of our nation.

“ We must cultivate a leadership predicated on selfishness, truth and the protection of our collective fortunes. We must disregard and reject the new politics of brigandage, the narrow pursuits of vindictive partisan fury presently sweeping across our nation”.