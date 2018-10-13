2019: PDP denies rift in choice of Obi

…Says Atiku has right to choose running mate

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has denied the existence of a rift within its ranks over the choice of former Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Obi as running mate of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general elections.

Obi, a two-time governor of Anambra was on Friday picked by the former Vice President after a closed door meeting at the Abuja residence of the latter.

However, there have been unconfirmed reports particularly in online tabloids of some governors elected on the platform of the party as well as key stakeholders claiming they were not consulted before the decision was made.

But a party official who declined to be named told Sunday Vanguard that “there are no issues as far as the choice of the running mate is concerned,” adding that the decision on who gets on the ballot with Atiku is exclusively the prerogative of the former Vice President to make.

“There are no issues. Everything is alright. Yes, there are insinuations and speculations but there are no problems, no issues. Our Presidential candidate has the right to choose whoever he feels comfortable to work with,” he said.

Atiku, last week beat eleven other contestants to the PDP ticket after garnering an impressive tally of 1,532 votes to emerge the winner.