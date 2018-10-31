2019: PDP cautions erring support groups

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, today issued a stern warning to all support groups and volunteers campaigning for its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to abide by its rules and regulations in all their activities ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party’s caution is predicated on the reported objectionable activities by a group operating as PDP Global Ambassadors World-Wide, who allegedly engaged in soliciting for unauthorized levies and fees for collection of forms for elections into its purported vacant executive positions.

The PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said group do not have the approval of the party to receive fund from anybody or conduct its affairs in such a manner as to be seen as competing with the dictates and operations of the party.

“While we understand that due to the popularity of our candidate, Nigerians are very eager to participate in our campaigns, all such participations must be done within the ambit of due process as authorized by the party leadership,” the statement read in part.