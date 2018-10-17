2019: Our candidates’ list ready – Labour Party

…Says INEC to make names pubic soon

By Chris Ochayi 17-10-2018

ABUJA – The Labour Party, LP, announced yesterday that it has successfully processed the list of candidates standing for various elective positions under its platform in readiness to beat the Independent National Electoral Commission’s, INEC, final deadline for submission of candidates’ names.

The party, which made this known in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Yinka Richards, in Abuja, assured names its candidates would soon be published by INEC.

The party while therefore, urging Nigerians to disregard statements issued by the suspended publicity secretary of the party, one Ebere Ifendu , said it will field candidates for all elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

The party said that the public should disregard any information emanating from the suspended members of the National Working Committee of Labour Party, as comments in the media are orchestrated to misinform the public on the activities of the party.

White reacting to comments by the suspended members in the media, Richards said the suspended publicity secretary of the party was not permitted to issue any press statement as she seized to function in that capacity after the ratification by National Executive Council, NEC, of the party in its last meeting which had all state chairmen and secretaries in attendance.

Richards also said, nefarious activities of some members of the National Working Committee, NWC, informed the decision of the party’s NEC to suspend them from office and said the party remains resolute in its decision.

Commenting on the just concluded NEC meeting held in Minna, the Director of Publicity and Media Strategy said INEC was informed of the meeting and there was due process which informed the presence of INEC officials at the meeting.

He also noted that all organs of the party and stakeholders were also at the meeting which ratified the extension of tenure of the National Working Committee Members and the suspension of some erring members.

Richards said, the decision to extend tenure of the National Working Committee members was in line with the party’s constitution as stated in Article 13 (B) viii and ix which is as follows;

“(a) To have the powers to decide on and convene special National Convention and Congresses

“(b)To take decision on when to hold a regular National Convention of the Party in the event that the National Convention could not hold for reason whatsoever it fell due.

The Director of Publicity and Media Strategy also warned the suspended members of the National Working Committee to desist from further media engagement against the party and urged the public to disregard any derogatory statements in the media by some disgruntled politicians especially the suspended publicity secretary, Ebere Ifendu and her cohorts.

He also affirmed the authenticity of the Chairman of the party, Alhaji A.A Salam and other working committee members which will function in office for another one year, and also reiterated that there is no court injunction against the party or its officials in discharging their duties.

Richards also said that labour Party secretariat is beehive of activities as forms

of candidates who emerged for different political positions during the primaries are been processed for submission to INEC and names of candidates will be published soon.