2019: Onuesoke  backs  Okowa

People’s Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has thrown his weight behind recent call by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa challenging his opponents in 2019 Delta State governorship election to public debate.

Okowa gave the challenge at a mega rally organised, PDP, Delta North Senatorial District to receive decampees from other political parties at the Kwale Township Stadium, Kwale, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State.

Onuesoke affirmed that he was not only in full support of Okowa, he equally promised to foot the bill of the organization if given the opportunity.

He said such debate would give the Governor the opportunity to expose his monumental achievements in infrstrauctures, human development, education, security and health among others.

Onuesoke however stated that the laudable achievements already made by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would earn him a second term in 2019 governorship election.

He argued that those contesting the Della State governor election with Okowa are no match to Governor Okowa.

Onuesoke explained that Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements in the past three years of his administration are unprecedented in the history of the state.

He said that the governor had proven his love for the good people of the state by bringing transformation to the land through the SMART agenda of his government.

He noted that Delta State is, today, far ahead of many other states in Nigeria, because of the progressive steps that were taken by Gov Okowa to reinvigorate the state economy.

According to him, Okowa has tightened financial leakages, introduced human capital development programmes and created the Office of the Chief Job Creation Officer to drive long term jobs and wealth creation programmes anchored on ‘Prosperity for All Deltans’ mantra.