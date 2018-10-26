Breaking News
2019: Onuesoke  backs  Okowa

People’s Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has thrown his weight behind recent call by Delta State  Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa  challenging his opponents in  2019 Delta State governorship  election to public debate.

Okowa gave the challenge at a mega rally organised, PDP, Delta North Senatorial District to receive decampees from other political parties at the Kwale Township Stadium, Kwale, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State.

Onuesoke affirmed that   he was not only  in full support  of Okowa,  he equally promised to foot the   bill of the organization if given the opportunity.

He said such debate would give  the Governor the opportunity to expose his  monumental achievements in infrstrauctures, human development, education, security and health among others.

Onuesoke however  stated  that the laudable achievements already made by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would earn him a second term in 2019 governorship election.

He argued that  those contesting the Della State governor election with Okowa are no match to Governor Okowa.

Onuesoke explained that Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements in the past  three years of his administration are unprecedented in the history of the state.

He said  that the governor had proven his love for the good people of the state by bringing transformation to the land through the SMART agenda of his government.

He noted that Delta State is, today, far ahead of many other states in Nigeria, because of the progressive steps  that were taken by Gov Okowa to reinvigorate the state economy.

According to him, Okowa has tightened financial leakages, introduced human capital development programmes and created the Office of the Chief Job Creation Officer to drive long term jobs and wealth creation programmes anchored on ‘Prosperity for All Deltans’ mantra.


