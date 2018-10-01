2019: Ogboru clinches Delta APC guber ticket

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – ALL Progressives Congress, APC, Monday concluded its governorship primary election with Chief Great Ogboru emerging as the party’s candidate for 2019 general election.



The primary election held at Asaba, the state capital, commenced on Sunday and spanned into yesterday afternoon amidst tight security.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer of the Delta State Governorship primary of the party Major Gen. Laurence Onoja (rtd) Ogboru polled 3292 of the 3515 valid delegates votes. Rt. Hon Victor Ochei polled 160, while Prof. Pat Utomi and Dr. Cairo Ojougboh polled 26 and 12 votes respectively.

Addressing the party members after he was declared winner of the primary election, Ogboru promised to “drive the state forward and make it a place where we believe that a new sense of value, a new sense of industry and a new sense of belonging will be the order of the day.”

He called on other aspirants to “come and unite, work as a party and face our common opponent to translate our state to a new Delta.”

On her part, Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete reiterated the preparedness of the party to take over governance in 2019, saying “the people are fully with us to deliver Delta State to APC. The APC government that is coming in in 2019 will ensure that every Deltan is part of governance.”