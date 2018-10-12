2019: OBJ’s endorsement of Atiku, a boost to PDP- Onuesoke

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, today said Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a boost to PDP.

Onuesoke in a statement, said; “The endorsement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is A welcome development . The endorsement is a reunion by father and son who had political differences as a result of issues that always emanate in politics.

“However the endorsement has vindicated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of major accusations levelled against him. Besides, is like a family reunion and a major boost to PDP in the forthcoming general election.

“Having Baba on the PDP side is a boost to the party’s ego.

The reunion has shown the level of maturity of PDP has as a party. Obasanjo can’t be detached from PDP and the victory of party at any level.”