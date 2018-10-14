2019: Makarfi dismisses senatorial ambition

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Former Kaduna state governor and a Presidential aspirant in the recently concluded national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has denied nursing any intention to return to the senate in the 2019 general elections.

The erstwhile chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the PDP stated this while reacting to speculations linking him with intent to return to the federal parliament .

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mukhtar Sirajo, the PDP chieftain urged Nigerians to dismiss the insinuation, adding that since he did not participate in the primary elections; there’s no way he would be nursing intent of returning to the red chamber.

“The attention of Senator Ahmed Makarfi has been drawn to rumours going round to the effect that he is planning to contest for a senatorial seat in the 2019 elections. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“Senator Makarfi wishes to make it clear that he has no such plan as he did not participate in primaries for any senatorial ticket. His position is that, in accordance with democratic norms, all winners should, as of right be allowed to fly the party flags for the respective primaries they won.

“He believes that other people should be encouraged and given the chance to also contribute to the political process. This way, we will continue to widen the democratic space as well as deepen the process,” the statement read.