2019: Learn from APC, PDP primaries, UPU urges INEC

By Onozure Dania

Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, led by Olorogun Joe Omene and the National Secretary, Martins Ahweyevu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to learn from the presidential primaries conducted by the All Progressive Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The union while congratulating the presidential candidates of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, applauded the National Executive Committees, NEC and chairmen of the two political parties for conducting the primaries.

The union said UPU will in due time decide which of the two parties to support in the presidential and governorship elections consider the party manifesto that will address the socio-political and economic yearnings of the Urhobo nation.

The union also said that organisation should ensure to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act and its guidelines, and should resist intimidation and cheap blackmail from political actors and their paid sycophants during this period, and should refrain from politicizing the current security challenges in the country, as it could aggravate the already unseemly situation.

It said, “UPU will in due time decide between the party, PDP and APC, the Urhobo nation would support for the presidential and governorship elections, especially as it relates to which of the political party that is determined and committed to addressing the socio-political and economic yearnings and aspiration of the Urhobo nation and its people.”

The union said it recognises the failure of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to effectively meet its interventionist objective in the Niger Delta region, serving the interests of the political class instead of the larger interest of the people, challenging both candidates to bring the intractable issues of underdevelopment and age-long neglect of the people to the front burner of their campaign.