2019: Jaro Egbo drums support for APC

Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State and its environs were agog, weekend over the choice of Olorogun Jaro Egbo as candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Ughelli North constituency II seat in the State House of Assembly in the 2019 general election.

Egbo was received in Ughelli on his return from Abuja after he was confirmed as the party’s candidate by a large crowd of supporters from across the constituency, matched triumphantly from Ogor Modern Market through Isoko road, market road, Ekuigbo, Dumez road and Iwherekpokpor, Afiesere before arriving his Ekredjebor, Ughelli residence for a reception party.

Speaking to journalists during the event, Olorogun Jaro Egbo said he was overwhelmed by the crowd of supporters who came from their various communities to welcome him, pointing that it was a proof that the people’s wish have prevailed.

Egbo said; “the cheering news today is that we have worked very hard for this party and we know we are on ground, and we know we will bring positive change to the people and we know that God is on our side.

“When they got the news that God has intercede for us and that I have been given the ticket, they decided to arrange this welcome party for me. It was not an easy battle, there were several challenges, the opposition party was also sponsoring persons against us, but by the grace of God we were able to surmount all the challenges, the challenges and everybody agreed that, yes, you have done very well and I was given the ticket.

“The people of Ughelli are angry. We have a monarchy. There is a particular family that are meant to be kings, so when you are born from that family you are a royalty, but what we are seeing today is that they have left that kingship, they are into garage, they are into slaughter, they are into market and those are the things we don’t want, the people are angry, they want them to go back to the palace and leave garage and others alone.”

He urged the people of the area to vote for all candidates of the APC from the presidency to the State House of Assembly, adding that the party has all it takes to turn their fortune positively around.

Egbo further assured that he would not engage in a campaign of propaganda, adding that the APC and his team have done enough in Ughelli North Local Government Area that are capable of securing a landslide victory for the party in the general election.

He insisted that APC in the state is still one family and are working towards a single goal which is to chase the People’s Democratic Party led administration from the state.