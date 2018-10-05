2019: Doris Uboh clinches Delta North APC ticket

…As Onowakpor, Niboro win Reps ticket

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon, Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA-A former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mrs Doris Ubor, has clinched the Delta North Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, beating Mrs Marian Ali.



The voting process which started with accreditation of delegates from the nine local government areas in the senatorial district , was conducted under tight security.

Announcing the results, the returning officer, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), said Mrs Doris Ubor scored 829 votes to beat Mrs Marian Ali who polled 416 votes to second position.

Onoja commended people of Delta North for their cooperation, urging the people to work for the victory of the party at all levels in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after she was declared, Mrs Doris Ubor thanked the delegates for the confidence they reposed on her.

She assured the people of quality representation which he said had eluded the senatorial district since 1999, reiterating her determination to attract massive development to the district.

Meanwhile, Mr Emma Niboro won the Ughelli North /Ughelli South /Udu federal constituency ticket of the APC in a peaceful election held in Ughelli.

Also, former Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, coordinator for Delta, Rivers and Edo States, Mr. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas picked the ticket of the party for the Isoko Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections.