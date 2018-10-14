2019: ‘Don’t replace old irresponsible leaders with young irresponsible leaders’

By Sam Eyoboka

AHEAD of the crucial 2019 general elections, a panel of discussants under the aegis of Trinity Foundation, an arm of Trinity House at its maiden Trinity Leadership Conference were unanimous that Niger-ians must break from the past and ask questions about the competence, int-elligence and capacity of our next gen-eration of leaders.

Speaking on the theme: “2019: The yearnings of a nation,” the participants including Investment Banker and CEO, Quest Advisory, Mr. Bayo Rotimi, CEO, Masterbuilder Communications, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, youth leader and CSR Consultant, Mr. Tunji Odewunmi, founder, RISE Networks, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Education & Organ-isation Development Consultant, Ms Olusola Adeola, Brand specialist and principal of Alder Consulting, Mr. Leke Alder, and a chartered accountant and managing partner of a firm of Chart-ered Accountants and Management Consultants, SIAO who is also the founder/senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo came up with radical resolutions to rescue the nation from its present languid state.

One killed, 5 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta auto crash

As part of its contribution to the em-ancipation of Nigerian nation, the Trinity Foundation in collaboration with the 8-year old Trinity House played host to the Trinity Leadership Conference 2018 to provide a platform for Nigerians to voice out their expectations for the nation in 2019 and beyond.

In his brief welcome remarks, chief host, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo made it clear from inception that: “We are here today to discuss the general election in 2019, the first of its kind in a series to truly discuss what the various sect-ors are yearning for, our expectations from government, to set agenda for the character, quality and qualification of the leaders we expect to emerge in 2019 to manage our commonwealth and collective aspiration.”

He therefore welcomed everybody to a beautifully arranged auditorium decorated with green-white-green chairs, “to a new future of hope, a future with a new culture, a culture of actively engaging our leaders in con-structive ways, ensuring they are res-ponsible for the actions taken on our behalf, no longer would we be passive again and allow our leaders to fritter away our collective goodwill.”

According to the panelists, the next general elections; just four months away, present a golden opportunity for the nation to make a clear decision to go back to the past or move to the fu-ture, as Nigerians must now begin to question their leaders, starting from the local government level.

A 9-point communique issued at the end of the discourse, indicates that there was a unanimity of agreement that Nigeria is not living up to its potential and drastic actions must be taken to halt the decline, stating that “Nigeria is at war and the enemy is poverty, corruption, degrading edu-cational system; and this war is steal-ing our dreams.

“The problem of Nigeria is the average Nigerian, the way we think, the level of greed and the unwillingness to make sacrifices to make Nigeria great again. A general call to action is needed for all Nigerians to live their lives for a great Nigeria,” the communique added.

Buhari to Igbo monarch: Anybody that jokes with Nigeria’s unity ‘ll have problem with us

Continuing, the panelists stressed that Nigerians can no longer continue to fold their arms and be onlookers in the governance of the nation, but “we must all be collectively involved in the direct-ion our nation is taking. We all have the responsibility to make Nigeria the country of our dream.”

They maintained that leadership is about high moral standards and high mental ability and Nigerians “must look for people who have a balance of both and elect such into government posi-tion. We must question the past of those jostling for political positions—what is the testimony of the people who want to lead us.

“We are a power defined society, an effect of the military era and this has killed meritocracy. Our current infra-structure is generating anomalies. We must examine our current fundam-entals and structure and see to the development of a federalist economic system, which can bring majority of Nigerians out of poverty,” they further argued.

President Buhari orders military to stand for democracy, civil authority

Continuing, the palenists noted that Nigeria’s problems cannot be descri-bed as insurmountable, stressing that we only “need critical thinking to re-solve them. We need the right people making the right decisions. All Nigerians must fight our challenges and our mala-dies and free the creative capacities of its people.

“We must not replace old irresponsible leaders with young irresponsible lead-ers. Changing the mindset of all Niger-ians is therefore paramount. The ig-norance of one voter puts the security and well being of all of us in danger,” they maintained.

In conclusion, the panelists insisted that Nigerians must learn about local issues around them, “speak out against wrongs and injustices we see around, network with the right people in our communities and use our creativity and skills to help people around us.

“We should stop expecting help from anywhere as the help is within each and everyone of us. The change Nigeria needs will not come from politicians but from everyone of us,” the commu-nique stated.