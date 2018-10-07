2019: Dogara congratulates Atiku over victory

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The speaker said this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Sunday in Abuja.

Abubakar won the PDP Presidential ticket with 1532 votes out of the total 3221 votes cast by 36 states and the FCT,

According to the results of the poll announced by Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Chairman of the PDP 2018 Special National Convention Planning Committee at the end of the party’s convention on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal came second with 693 votes, while Sen. Bukola Saraki placed third with 317 votes.

Dogara said that the task before Alhaji Atiku was now to unite with other aspirants to work toward the success of the party in the 2019 elections.

He expressed confidence that with proper strategies and consensus, the party would win the 2019 elections.

“Come February 2019, PDP will lead Nigeria to the transformation that we so dearly desire as citizens of this dear country,” he said.

The speaker commended other aspirants for accepting the outcomes of the exercise, stating that their dedicated involvement was the foundation that would lead the party to victory in the presidential elections.