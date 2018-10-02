2019: Dickson congratulates PDP govs on emergence as candidates

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has congratulated governors of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-controlled states that emerged as governorship candidates of the party at the primaries in their respective states.

The PDP governors, who clinched the governorship ticket in their respective states, are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Nyesom Wike, Rivers; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta; Ben Ayade, Cross Rivers; David Umahi, Ebonyi, and Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

Dickson urged members of PDP to go into the presidential primaries in the same spirit, without bitterness and rancour, to be able to produce a candidate for the party in a free, fair and credible process.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, yesterday, said: “I commend the peaceful outcome of the primaries in the various states, especially the emergence of the first term governors as the party’s candidates in the 2019 election, without rancour in the respective states.

“The peaceful and orderly conduct of primaries was clearly a reflection of the true wishes of the people of their respective states for continuity in their policies and developmental exploits.

“These are loyal party men and leaders with demonstrable commitment to the development of their respective states, apart from standing firm on the side of the party even during very trying moments.”