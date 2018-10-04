2019: By God’s grace, I’ll win the election – Uduaghan

Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of Delta State has said that after the primaries, ‘there’ll be no faction in Delta state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) saying that all of us will be one by God’s grace.

He also said that he will win the 2019 Senatorial seat for Delta South Senatorial District

Uduaghan He made this known after he was declared the party’s Senatorial candidate for Delta South Senatorial District by the primary election panel led by Major General Lawrence Onoja (Rtd).

The affirmation was held on Wednesday at the Civic Centre in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Co-contestants with Dr. Uduaghan, Chief Michael Johnny, Air Vice Marshall Henry Okorodudu and two others were screened out by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC in Abuja, leaving the former governor as sole candidate.

Speaking after his affirmation, Dr Uduaghan expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him.

Uduaghan assured delegates and members of the Senatorial district of good representation, while also promising to unite the two factions of the party in the state.

“I’m happy about the affirmation. I was ready for it. When the final report came up, I was cleared and I’m happy for affirmation.

“Be assured of quality representation. By God’s grace, I’ll win the election. You know that in Delta, APC has never won any election. We need to come together in other to win.

“I’m going to bring everybody together by God’s grace. After the primaries, there’ll be no faction, all of us will be one.” Uduaghan said.