2019: Buhari wrecked nation’s economy, Atiku’ll fix it — PDP

We won’t stoop to your level — APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will turn around the country’s economy wrecked by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government through creation of qualitative employment for the youths, if elected in the 2019 elections.

But the All Progressive Congress, APC, in a swift reaction by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said: “Whatever the PDP is saying is inconsequential to the issues on ground. It’s like a black man calling himself white or vice versa.

“We have been in power for just over three years and what we are doing is to tell the people what we have achieved in these few years and not responding to what the PDP is saying. It is inconsequential and we won’t stoop to their level.”

However, PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Atiku would also implement “political and economic restructuring of our nation in a manner that will engender unity, inclusiveness in governance and upliftment in the general standard of living for all our people.”

The party added that on election into office, “its presidential candidate will immediately commence the marketing of Nigeria to the international business community, as well as providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive in our nation.

“Atiku will open a system-wide fight against corruption as soon as he is elected into office by strengthening the institutions empowered by our laws to do their jobs, while he concentrates on the onerous duty of governance and rescuing our people from hunger, starvation, bloodlettings and wanton killings.

“The rebranded PDP assures that all those looting the national treasury, including those now enjoying by President Buhari’s official cover, will definitely face the wrath of the law and go to jail, because the Atiku Abubakar administration will not only fight poverty but will also uncompromisingly fight corruption.”

It added a combination of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi, “known internationally for their forthrightness, hard work, ingenuity and managerial competencies, guarantees a prudent and result-oriented administration that will liberate our nation from the economic shackles that President Buhari’s wasteful, notoriously incompetent, and deceptive administration has plunged us into.

“Atiku comes with the Nigerian resilient entrepreneurial spirit to once again open up our economy, attract investments, create jobs and unite our citizenry for a more productive nation.

“Already, our candidate, as a successful entrepreneur, has perfected an economic template that will reduce the cost of governance, plug wastages, tackle corruption, free our national resources currently being squandered by the Buhari administration and channel them for the welfare of the people.

“What Nigerians earnestly desire now is a resourceful President, not an incompetent leader who lacks the capacity to run a complex economy; who stays aloof and completely insensitive to the plights of citizens, while providing official cover for his officials to fritter away trillions of naira from our beleaguered national treasury.

“Our youths are earnestly seeking for an in-charge President, not one who rules by proxy. They look forward to a President who will give hope in the face of a consuming despair and one, whose words resonate with their aspirations in life.

“Nigerians seek a President who will not watch helplessly while marauders and insurgents kill our brothers and sisters in their numbers; whose only achievement is plunging our nation into economic recession, collecting foreign loans and accumulating debts with nothing to show.

“PDP holds that President Buhari has failed on all fronts. He has failed on the economy, on security and on the fight against corruption.

“This 2019 election is therefore, a direct referendum on these failures and the determination of Nigerians to choose a new leader who will rescue our nation from the throes of hunger and starvation.