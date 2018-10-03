2019: Buhari begs for time to constitute campaign team

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told his party members that he will soon bring all speculations to an end by naming a Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to lead the All Progressives Congress, APC, to victory in the February 2019 general elections.



This is as he has described his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC as the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu last night in Abuja, said he was aware of the yearning by Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council towards the APC’s victory in the presidential elections.

He further said that he appreciated the growing interest that Nigerians have shown in this issue, and that he was conscious of their keen expectation.

He, however, implored members of the party and the public to exercise some patience regarding the constitution of the PCC.

The President said for now the party executives were focused on the APC convention scheduled for Saturday, October 6, adding that the Presidential Campaign Council will be put in place after the convention.

He said, “We are the party that will free Nigeria from corruption and poor governance. We are the party of change. We will not let the country down.”