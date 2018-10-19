2019: Atiku to prioritize education, infrastructure, others

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- With barely four months to the 2019 general elections, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will turn his attention to turning around the education and infrastructural sectors of the nation’s economy if elected into office, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, has said.

Also top on the former Vice President’s list of “must do” are youth empowerment, women inclusiveness, job creation, security and fight against corruption. In an interactive session with Vanguard Friday, the BoT member who declined to be named, advised Nigerians to have confidence in Atiku, describing him as the man with sufficient knowledge and experience to turn around the fortunes of the country.

He also spoke on the reconciliation between Atiku and his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, noting that more than anything else; the coming together of the two has demonstrated Obasanjo’s faith in the possibility of a new Nigeria.

He said: “Governance is serious business and only the prepared should venture into it. Our candidate has identified education as the bedrock upon which the nation will rise in competition with fast developing nations of the world. From elementary to tertiary level, this sector will witnessed an overhaul that would bring into the fore the core values of learning and scholarship.

“Critical infrastructures will get serious government attention and within a year or two, Nigerians will begin to see the importance of having the right man at the helms of affairs. Youths and women deserve a place in the governance structure of this nation. So, effort is being made to get them involved in project Nigeria which Insha Allah, His Excellency will be driving beginning from May 29, 2019.

“Let me say a few things about the recent meeting between Obasanjo and our Presidential candidate. Obasanjo did not endorse Atiku for personal interest but in the overall interest of Nigeria. The nation is sinking under a man who does not give a damn about the unemployment statistics, poverty, political intolerance and most importantly, security of lives and property. To give birth to a new nation where nepotism, clannishness, opportunism, irresponsibility and incompetence would no longer be associated with Aso Rock; we must join hands with the PDP to make sure the tenancy of this clueless government ends on May 29 next year.

He counselled the electorate to think about their future, adding that a victory for Atiku will take the country to the path of “self actualization and economic recovery.”