2019: Atiku chides “hypocritical” Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, for allegedly engaging in the use of uncouth language following the victory of the former Vice President in last Saturday elective convention in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

In a statement issued by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization on Thursday, the PDP flag bearer chronicled the various times President Buhari praised Atiku in the past, only to be doing the opposite after the former number two man chose to return to the PDP.

The statement read: “Ever since he (Atiku) emerged, the Presidency, the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the APC have taken up the uncultured habit of hurling insults and casting aspersions on the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

“It is rather unfortunate that because they have no record of performance, these institutions would rather run an ad hominem campaign. However, we wish to remind them of their past praise and validation of Atiku and ask them what has changed between then and now.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/09/buhari-obaseki-meet-nigerians-in-diaspora-assure-on-sustained-devt/

“On December 22, 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that Atiku Abubakar is “an inspiration” who has done a “great service”. Today, the Presidency is singing a different tune. How can Nigeria be stable economically and politically if the President cannot be counted to stick to his words?

“On December 21, 2014, the All Progressives Congress issued a statement describing Atiku as a “special gift” and “an asset”. Today, the same party is hurling invective on the man they once celebrated as an exemplary citizen.

Moreover, on December 19, 2014, the APC praised Atiku as an “agent of change”. Now that Atiku is on the brink of effecting the promised change that the APC failed to implement, they have ‘changed’ and now call him all sorts of negative names.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/10/imf-charges-nigeria-to-use-external-reserves-judiciously/

“If Nigerians cannot trust President Buhari and the APC to stand by their words, how can they trust them to stand by any promise they make to the nation?

“We urge the Presidency, the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the APC to stick to issues. On our part, we are informing Nigerians on how Atiku will get Nigeria Working Again by focusing on JOBS (Jobs, Opportunity, Being United and Security).”