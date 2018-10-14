2019: APC Chieftain cautions religious leaders against divisive comments, actions

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Daniel Onjeh, weekend urged religious leaders to desist from making divisive comments or taking outright stands on candidates vying for political offices in 2019.

In a chat with reporters in Abuja, Onjeh alleged bias and hypocrisy by the religious leaders who reportedly endorsed the presidential bid of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last week.

Bishops Matthew Kukah and David Oyedepo as well as Shiekh Gumi had met with Atiku Abubakar at the Ogun residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo where the PDP candidate was endorsed to take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari.

However Onjeh, who was the 2015 Benue South Senatorial Candidate of the APC, said it was unfair for the clerics not to have balanced out the import of that meeting with a top presidential flagbearer by giving accolades to President Buhari for the strides made by his administration in the fight against insurgency.

He said: “While I agree that it is imperative for religious leaders to rise to the occasion and step up to the plate in articulating and disseminating their position on behalf of their followers on sociopolitical and economic issues, I urge them to desist from making divisive comments or taking outright political stand along political divides as witnessed recently in Abeokuta where Atiku was endorsed.

“I had expected that in the same vein with which they had risen against this government owing to the farmers/herdsmen, that they should have given commendation to this administration for its adroit handling of the Boko Haram insurgency as spiritual leaders.”